Tessica Brown Is Now Gorilla Glue Free After Surgery & Still Has Hair! [VIDEO]

We’ve all been following the infamous story of Gorilla Glue Girl aka Tessica Brown, 40, of Lousiana who recently went viral for using Gorilla Glue to lay her edges.  After a month of her hair staying put in her ponytail style, she went to the internet asking for help when she exhausted all of her resources.  

Step-by-step, Tessica kept social media informed on her process of trying to release herself from the glue.  Since going viral she’s raised $20,000 on GoFundMe, reached over 794,000 followers, and is not verified on Instagram.  Though she says she didn’t do any of this for internet fame or “clout”, people have been very invested in this story.

Finally, Brown was able to head to Los Angeles to undergo surgery to loosen the glue from her hair.  TMZ reported this morning (Feb. 11) that she’s finally unstuck and has some hair that survived the surgery! The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered the four hours and $12,500 surgery for free.  He says he initially thought it was a joke and with research, he knew that he was able to help out the lady. With his chemistry background and doctor knowledge, he decided to use a combination of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and a dash of acetone to loosen the hair.  In the video below, he shows an example of a dummy with real African-American hair and gorilla glue. 

Tessica was able to have a successful surgery and keep some of her hair. Check out her reaction below after her surgery when she realized she could run her finger through her hair.  We hope she doesn’t have to go through this again!

Gorilla Glue Girl Considering Legal Action, Gorilla Glue Company Issues Statement

#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure

Black Woman Goes Viral After Using Gorilla Glue In Her Hair

If the quarantine has shown us anything, it’s that bored people do some incredibly stupid things, and we say that respectfully. The latest instance of quarantine boredom struck as a woman has gone viral for posting that she applied Gorilla Glue to her scalp in order to keep her hairstyle in place, and will likely have to rock that look forever.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The woman in question posted a TikTok video explaining the desperate measures she went through to secure her style and used the industrial-strength glue instead of the skin-safe wig glue that you can find in almost any hair supply store in the hood. While we’re not exactly sure why someone could look at Gorilla Glue and go, “hm, sure, I could plug a hole in my boat with this stuff by why not apply it to one of the thinnest areas of skin on my body?’ and not think better of it. From our vantage point, the woman seems lightning bolt serious about her usage of the product on her scalp but something about this feels like a whole lot of cap too. It wouldn’t be the first time someone pulled a fast one on the Internet in the name of laughs. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As it stands, the woman has been getting ferociously roasted by folks on Twitter who are trying to figure out why in the Sam Hill would anyone put Gorilla Glue on their bare scalp. Haven’t they seen the commercials? Check out the video of the woman and the reactions below.  https://twitter.com/LeBlossommm/status/1357355975871758338 — Photo: Screenshot RELATED: ‘High School Musical’ Star Monique Coleman Reveals The Crew Styled Black Hair ‘Poorly’ HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

