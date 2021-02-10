CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel

Charlotte BHM Sponsors

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, even more, The Biden administration might consider requiring passengers to test negative when traveling domestically.

According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a recent interview with “Axios on HBO” saying, “there’s an active conversation with the CDC right now [about requiring negative COVID tests to travel]. What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Buttigieg says that the CDC is weighing all options to guide the final decision.

“What we know is that it’s the appropriate measure for international travel, people traveling into the US given some of those considerations. You know I’d say the domestic picture is very different, but you know the CDC is always evaluating what can best be done to keep Americans safe,” Buttigieg said.

CNN reported the new CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the requiring negative tests for domestic travelers could be helpful.

“To the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, first and foremost, I would really encourage people to not travel,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. “But if we are traveling, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease the spread.”

No word on when the final decision will be made but Buttigieg says it will be up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SEE ALSO: Front Page News: Coronavirus Cases Are The Lowest They’ve Been Since November [WATCH]

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

51 photos Launch gallery

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 3 weeks ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close