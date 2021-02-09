Valentine’s Day is around the corner and Counselor Yunetta Spring is diving deep into self-love. What she’s found is that most people simply don’t know how to love themselves because no one taught them, which is part of the ugly truth. She explains that people normally “repeat or replace the love [they] experienced growing up.”

Hear these reasons why you may find it hard to love yourself and how to change that!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Yunetta Spring Talks The Importance And The Ugly Truth Of Self-Love [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com