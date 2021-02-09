JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Soundtrack

JAY-Z‘s first track of 2021 is coming with a Nipsey Hussle verse to boot.

The Roc Nation emcee and the late Marathon entrepreneur headline the upcoming Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack due out on Friday (February 12). The film, based on the life and betrayal of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Dominque Fishback and more. Watch the trailer for the film here.

The full tracklist for the official Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack features a mammoth list of stars such as Nas, Black Thought, SiR, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Maesgo, J.I.D., Rapsody, Smino, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Dom Kennedy, Kiana Ledé, A$AP Rocky and Rakim.

The track, “What It Feels Like,” marks the first official collaboration between the two rappers who became close friends in 2013 after Hov purchased 100 copies of Nip’s Crenshaw mixtape. The friendship extended musically when Nip sampled Hov’s flip of “Hard Knock Life” on “Hussle & Motivate” from his Grammy-nominated album Victory Lap. After Nipsey was tragically killed in 2019, the Brooklyn mogul honored him during his Tidal B-Sides 2 concert.

See the full tracklist for the Judas And The Black Messiah OST below.

Tracklist for "Judas and the Black Messiah" soundtrack unveiled The lineup includes a JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration titled "What It Feels Like" 👀 The biographical drama details the betrayal of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s pic.twitter.com/Tol3plKJtL — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 9, 2021

