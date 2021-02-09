CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 in Charlotte

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
Marty Schottenheimer of the Cleveland Browns...

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at 77 years old after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Scott Fowler sports columnist for the Charlotte Observer shared a statement from his family.

Just last week Schottenheimer family announced he was being moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Schottenheimer professional career boasted a 205-139-1 career record, head coaching for 21 seasons, 13 of those seasons his teams made it to the post season, three AFC Championship Games, two with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Chiefs.

He also served coaching stints with Washington and the Chargers before retiring in 2006.

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

13 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 in Charlotte  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 3 weeks ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close