On Monday’s edition of the Clubhouse, and Stan recapped what was an unusual matchup between Duke and North Carolina over the weekend as both teams were not ranked for the first time in a matchup in almost 60 years, and it was with no fans inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Both Kyle and Stan agreed that the matchup was better than it was expected because both teams shot the ball well and it was a big coming-out party for Freshman Guard Caleb Love. Stan also said that this game further cemented that this Duke team is not a team that is worthy to make the NCAA Tournament.

Kyle put his two cents in by saying that this game showed us signs of what Carolina was believed to be this year, and this win could give the Heels some much-needed momentum and prove Kyle right as he said this Carolina team has top 25 talent.

The segment ended with Kyle and Stan wondering if Duke would even make the NIT this year if they have one after now falling to 7-7 on the year.

How Carolina’s Win Over Duke Might Have Saved Their Season was originally published on wfnz.com

