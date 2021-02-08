Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On the Field

The Big Game didn’t live up to expectations as Tom Brady won his 7th ring in convincing fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes fought as hard as he could, but it was the Buccaneers defense that deserves a bulk of the credit.

However, even though the game was pretty boring in the fourth quarter, there was one incident worth talking about.

A crazed fan, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was doing some promo work for his company Vitaly Uncensored, an adult website. He evaded security and made his way onto the field, momentarily stopping the game as the CBS cameras tried not to give him any glory by cutting away from the field and focusing on the players. He was wearing a pink thong one-piece bathing suit with Vitaly Uncensored on the front – so it’s probably a good thing the HD cameras didn’t focus in on him.

Security guard has been waiting since his last high school football game to make this play pic.twitter.com/CE6CL92djq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

This wasn’t the first time he’d done this, either. Vitaly also ran on the field during Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, and also during the 2014 NBA Finals.

Well, the streaker scored more TD’s than the Chiefs. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Sxkr8iRUZp — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 8, 2021

