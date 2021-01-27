Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets, James Borrego joined Nick and Will in the Afternoons to discuss LaMelo Ball and the Hornets’ latest struggles. He started off discussing this team’s struggles and thinks that his guys have to get better defensively to win these close games. He believes that they are capable of winning these close games and thinks they have to be more consistent defensively. He then gave his thoughts on Devonte Graham and thinks he looks more confident and starting to look better on the floor. Later in the interview, Borrego responded to Lavar Ball saying his sons are not bench players and should not be coming off the bench. Borrego believes he is looking out for LaMelo and developing him right to become a starter in the future and knows he is doing what is best for LaMelo Ball. To listen to the full interview click on the player below.

James Borrego Reacts To Lavar Ball’s Comments About LaMelo was originally published on wfnz.com

