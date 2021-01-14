Tepper and Rhule Disagree on Best Fit for New Panthers GM

According to recent reports, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper haven’t been on the same page when it comes to what type of GM is best for the Panthers.

Tepper would like a more analytical and stat driven GM, while Rhule would like someone with more of a scouting background.

Mac and T-Bone discussed this earlier on the Mac Attack and they both agreed that Tepper should trust Rhule on this topic.

Matt Rhule has been involved in football a lot longer than David Tepper and it is imperative that Rhule and the next GM have the same vision for the team.

T-Bone mentioned how they need to find the best of both worlds with finding someone who is a “Football Guy” but is also very smart when it comes to analytics.

The finalists for the Panthers GM right now according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones are Monti Ossenfort, Ryan Poles, and Scott Fitterer.

