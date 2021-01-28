On today’s edition of the Clubhouse former UNC star player and former Coach of the Heels Matt Doherty discussed with Kyle Bailey and Stan Norfleet the recent struggles that the Hornets have gone through as of late.

Matt reacted to some of the struggles that the Hornets have had as of late and the criticism that fans have had on Coach James Borrego by saying:

“He’s a good coach and he’s got good schemes in on both sides of the ball, but the bottom line is they are not an elite team. They have nice players, but anyone not named Gordon Hayward would not be a starter on a playoff team.”

Matt would also go on to point out that we are seeing the Hornets players getting open looks throughout the season which is a testament to Coach Borrego’s scheme, but then they are just not knocking them down as Coach Doherty told the guys something that he learned from the late Dean Smith which is that he can draw up a play that works, then the recruiting takes over.

Why James Borrego Should be the Least of Hornets Fans Concerns Right Now was originally published on wfnz.com

