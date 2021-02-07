The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win The Super Bowl; Tom Brady Makes History (Again)

Although the Kansas City Chiefs were the fan favorites, after recording one of the longest postseason droughts in NFL history, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who walked away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy winning the game 31-9.
This is the second Super Bowl win for the Bucs. The Buccaneers last won the Super Bowl in the 2002–03 season when they faced the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.
That’s not the only history made Sunday night, Tom Brady now has won more Super Bowls than any franchise in history!
#SuperBowl: Tom Brady has now won more Super Bowls than any franchise in history.
7 – Tom Brady
6 – New England Patriots
6 – Pittsburgh Steelers
5 – Dallas Cowboys
5 – San Francisco 49ers
4 – Green Bay Packers
4 – New York Giants pic.twitter.com/d156G2SR6E
— Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) February 8, 2021
Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem
1. Charley Pride, 1974Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Diana Ross, 1982Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Wynton Marsalis, 1986Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Aaron Neville, 1990Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Whitney Houston, 1991Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Natalie Cole, 1994Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Luther Vandross, 1997Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Mariah Carey, 2002Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Beyoncé, 2004Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville, 2006Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Jordin Sparks, 2008Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Jennifer Hudson, 2009Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Alicia Keys, 2013Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Gladys Knight, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Jazmine Sullivan, 2021Source:Getty 15 of 15
