There’s a myriad of issues that continues the wealth gap that beleaguer African Americans. Whether it’s choice in career path, lack of higher education, or a dearth in vocational skills and training, building and sustaining generational wealth is of particular challenge to the black community. There’s a component of this challenge that will be addressed in an upcoming “Great Wealth Debate” sponsored by Pride Magazine: Systemic Racism. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Dee Dixon, President and CEO of Pride Communications and Publisher of Pride Magazine.
Is Systemic Racism Robbing African Americans of Generational Wealth? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com