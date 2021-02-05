CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Contest: Trey Songz wants to be your Valentine!

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
TREY SONGZ VALENTINE'S DAY VIRTUAL CONCERT

Source: Promotions / Radio One Digital

Win your virtual personal, intimate concert from the comfort of your own home on Saturday February 13th!

All you have to do is listen for the on-air announcement for the 10th caller at 704-570-1053 and you could get the exclusive valentines date with Trey.

And that’s not it! All winners qualify to win a Grand Prize of an $150 Amazon Gift Card AND $250 from DoorDash courtesy of Trey Songz!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Trey Songz Valentine’s Day Virtual Concert ends on February 10, 2021.  Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close