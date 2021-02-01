Here’s what going on in today’s front-page news. In an effort to slow COVID-19, the CDC is enforcing a federal mask mandate on public transportation. Public transportation includes buses, planes, trains, Ubers, and any other public forms of transportation. Though January was the deadliest month for the virus, the hospitalizations are the lowest its been in the last two months.

Hear more about the mask mandate and more important stories in the video above.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On Public Transportation Goes In Effect Today [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com