Financial Expert Rob Wilson Breaks Down The Game Stop Stock Controversy [WATCH]

If you’ve been paying attention, the stock market has been going crazy. Certain stocks like GameStop have risen really fast and stock market apps like Robinhood started to stop people from trading. Rob Wilson explains what happened with GameStop and why people are so upset.
Also if you’re interested in trading, Rob gives some introductory advice to listeners who are interesting in trading in the future.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
B. Simone Says She Can’t Date A Man With A 9-5 Job, Twitter Checks Her Entrepreneurial Spirit
B. Simone Says She Can’t Date A Man With A 9-5 Job, Twitter Checks Her Entrepreneurial Spirit
1.
1 of 15
Bro but B. Simone would STILL have a 9-5 if it weren’t for Nick Cannon 💀— Michelle Obama’s Bangs (@TheNerdyEsq) June 9, 2020
2.
2 of 15
so what does b simone do for a living?— boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) June 9, 2020
3.
3 of 15
I don’t really mind B. Simone sayingshe doesn’t date 9-5 workers— Khairy (@OMGItsKhairy_) June 9, 2020
Can you imagine having to be up for work at 6am and hearing “BABY BOYYYY” at the top of her lungs at 3:45am
4.
4 of 15
B Simone: *clowns people who has 9-5 jobs after we cancelled her last week for being a c**n* pic.twitter.com/GfNkFDig2J— shookmira 🤍💫 (@shamirajamess) June 9, 2020
5.
5 of 15
Why do entrepeneurers think entrepreneurs make hella money? The average lifespan of a business in America is not long, especially if it’s black owned and/or small. If Instagram shuts down tomorrow B.Simone check is gone. https://t.co/coNtX1WKRV— Your Fave PA (@jayemonet) June 9, 2020
6.
6 of 15
I don’t agree with what B Simone said about not wanting to date a man with a 9-5. Although that’s her opinion, I don’t see nothing wrong with a man who works. Not everybody has to be an entrepreneur.— lex da lash dealer💓 (@seauxalexia) June 9, 2020
7.
7 of 15
B Simone is a coon, not funny, and she clowns folks with 9-5 jobs, that’s 3 strikes, get her outta here— ‘1993 (@K_Bell8) June 9, 2020
8.
8 of 15
B Simone a grown woman with slits in her eyebrows. You really think she’s gonna have anything of merit to say?— Focus On Yourself🇹🇹🇧🇧 (@Relly_95) June 9, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Me looking at ppl just now finding b simone annoying pic.twitter.com/9KfwE0jPuz— Chief Rocka (@KissTheCook_) June 9, 2020
10.
10 of 15
B.Simone talking about she’ll only date a CEO but she got “rich” off selling repackaged AliExpress gloss and begging y’all every day to buy it.— Millennial Diva (@investorbae) June 9, 2020
11.
11 of 15
Tell B Simone I don’t clock in cause my job pay me salary pic.twitter.com/NMbQsEfvMV— wholesome content creator 🇭🇹 (@LowLifeZoe) June 9, 2020
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
B Simone is giving Jess Hilarious a run for her money in these bird Olympics— The Ju 👨🏽🍳 (@THEJURAPS) June 9, 2020
14.
14 of 15
really confused on this false narrative that having a 9-5 means ur not on ur grind? If anything those are the ppl w the strongest work ethic so babygirll is b. simone good??— Adri (@adrienneba_) June 9, 2020
15.
15 of 15
B Simone saying she only wants to date a CEO and not a man with a 9-5 is very problematic and fetish-y.— DonYe Taylor 🧠 (@donyetaylor_) June 9, 2020
Being a CEO doesn't equal "rich". In fact, most businesses aren't profitable until their 2nd/3rd year. A lot people that work a 9-5 have more money and time than a CEO.
Financial Expert Rob Wilson Breaks Down The Game Stop Stock Controversy [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com