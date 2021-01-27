CLOSE
Michael Strahan Announces He Has COVID-19

Another well-known star has tested positive for COVID-19 and has joined the 25.5 million in the U.S. who have been hit with the virus.

Michael Strahan, a Hall of Famer who once played for the New York Giants and is now co-hosting ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘Fox NFL Sunday,’ has become the latest to reveal his diagnosis.  He is now “under quarantine.”

He plans to continue both ‘GMA’ and ‘NFL Sunday,’ but remotely from his home.

Strahan says that he was exposed to the virus at some point last week and immediately went into isolation. He plans to appear on GMA tomorrow morning to talk about his diagnosis and experience thus far.

Two of his daughters were also exposed to Strahan “after the date of his exposure but” before his results came back positive.  Both have yet to hear back regarding their results, along with Strahan’s mother Jean.

The popular former NFL star and current ‘GMA’ co-host joins his colleague George Stephanopoulos as the two anchors from the ABC morning newscast to have been exposed to COVID.

Our thoughts are definitely with Strahan and his family.

 

Michael Strahan Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed us of 2020, the rath, unfortunately, has continued on well into 2021. Iconic talk show host Larry King, known for interviewing celebrities, political figures, and other prominent newsmakers on both radio and television, has died in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Michael Strahan Announces He Has COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

