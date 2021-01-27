Michael Strahan Announces He Has COVID-19

Another well-known star has tested positive for COVID-19 and has joined the 25.5 million in the U.S. who have been hit with the virus.
Michael Strahan, a Hall of Famer who once played for the New York Giants and is now co-hosting ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘Fox NFL Sunday,’ has become the latest to reveal his diagnosis. He is now “under quarantine.”
He plans to continue both ‘GMA’ and ‘NFL Sunday,’ but remotely from his home.
From Bossip:
Strahan says that he was exposed to the virus at some point last week and immediately went into isolation. He plans to appear on GMA tomorrow morning to talk about his diagnosis and experience thus far.
Two of his daughters were also exposed to Strahan “after the date of his exposure but” before his results came back positive. Both have yet to hear back regarding their results, along with Strahan’s mother Jean.
The popular former NFL star and current ‘GMA’ co-host joins his colleague George Stephanopoulos as the two anchors from the ABC morning newscast to have been exposed to COVID.
Our thoughts are definitely with Strahan and his family.
Michael Strahan Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
1. Michael Strahan Tested Positive for COVID-19
.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021
2. Larry King Passed Away at the Age of 87 After Being Diagnosed with COVID-19
3. Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19Source:Getty 3 of 105
4. Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive For COVID-19Source:Getty 4 of 105
5. Cleveland Browns' release statement on Head Coach Kevin Stefanski testing positive for COVID-19
We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021
Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d
6. Award Winning Journalist and Talk Show Host Larry King
Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 https://t.co/wT9jnqaJNi pic.twitter.com/uut191R1fg— Page Six (@PageSix) January 2, 2021
7. Shemar Moore talks about COVID diagnosis and symptoms
8. Shemar Moore provides COVID-19 health update
9. 'GILLIGAN'S ISLAND' star Dawn Wells has died due to COVID-19.9 of 105
10. Britney Spears longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, tests positive for coronavirus
11. Ashanti tests positive for COVID
11 of 105
12. Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020
In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF
13. Cleveland Browns announce COVID-19 cases have hit the organization again.
Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. pic.twitter.com/e3Lae3eS5G— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020
14. Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19Source:Getty 14 of 105
15. 'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized with COVID-1915 of 105
16. Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus
BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier this week and is isolating, according to people familiar with the matter https://t.co/3FB7z2axmX— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 20, 2020
17. Ellen Degeneres tests positive for COVID-19
17 of 105
18. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns tests positive for COVID-19
Statement from the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/egvUCCW3lk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020
19. Gospel Singer Fred Hammond reveals he has coronavirus.
20. Rapper Joe Budden reveals he has COVID
So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule.— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 29, 2020
21. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19
Breaking: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, per @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/0raw4U0CY0— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2020
22. Khloé Kardashian Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis on "KUWTK"22 of 105
23. Donald Trump's son Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirusSource:Getty 23 of 105
24. Trey Songz tests positive for COVID-19
25. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19.
Cam Newton shares his appreciation for the well wishes he's received since testing positive for COVID-19 🙏— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2020
(via @CameronNewton) pic.twitter.com/8bRlrzvIcY
26. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for the coronavirus.
BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
27. Chris Christie former governor of New Jersey tests positive for the coronavirus.
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
28. Kellyanne Conway, Former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
29. Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has tested positive for COVID-19.
Claudia Conway just announced on TikTok that she’s positive for COVID-19.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 4, 2020
Her mother hid her diagnosis and infected her.
30. Bill Stepien, Trump's new campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Letter from Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, to staff confirming COVID diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/KTPSKNN4gm— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 3, 2020
31. Karoline Leavitt, White House assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
This is accurate. White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt both have coronavirus, I’m told. Other mid-level staffers have tested positive, too, in recent days. https://t.co/dDCMJHDZ0b— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
32. Chad Gilmartin, White House principal assistant press secretary, Tests Positive For COVID-19
.@ABC News has learned Chad Gilmartin a member of the White House press shop also is positive. Sources tell us test came back positive over the weekend.— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 5, 2020
33. Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But, after finding out he had the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date, the Wisconsin Republican still chose to attend an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner that evening. https://t.co/6SsvlEFfH7— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 5, 2020
34. Republican North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis Tests Positive For COVID-19
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
35. Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19
36. Assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, Tests Positive For COVID-19
NEW: Nicholas Luna, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VA7TQfEnW7 pic.twitter.com/NGofK77CjL— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 4, 2020
37. White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
39. Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
40. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus
On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020
We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw
41. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
42. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
44. Reality TV Star Natalie Nunn in the hospital due to COVID-19
45. Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-19
46. Comedian Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For CoronavirusSource:Getty 46 of 105
55. Atlanta, GA Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
58. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador
59. Shereé Whitfield
64. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
65. Patrick Ewing
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
68. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications
70. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell
I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! - Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz— Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020
71. BabyFace
72. BeBe Winans
73. P!NK and son Jameson
74. Rapper YNW Melly
75. Chris Cuomo
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
76. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
77. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
78. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
79. Prince Charles
81. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
82. Slim Thug
83. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
84. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
86. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
87. Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
88. Andy Cohen
89. Marcus Smart
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
90. Sean Payton
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
91. Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
92. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
93. Idris Elba
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
94. Rudy Gobert
95. Doris Burke
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
96. Tom Hanks
97. Rita Wilson
98. Donovan Mitchell
99. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
100. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
101. Olga Kurylenko
102. Actress Anna Camp
103. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
105. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
