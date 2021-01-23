Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict the Outfit Kamala Harris Would Wear at the Inauguration?

‘The Simpsons’ has become a cultural institution along being one of the funniest shows in the history of television.

It also has “a knack for churning out prophetic episodes” where a lot of events turn out to be true, especially Donald Trump’s presidency.

Now there is another symbolic moment from the show that apparently has come to life. Ironically, in the same moment that predicted Trump to be President.

From Complex:

On the day of her historic inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear an all-purple ensemble by Christopher John Rogers and a pearl necklace by Wilfredo Rosado. Along with its praise as a modish, appropriate look for the occasion, many viewers noticed that the monochromatic ‘fit was almost identical to the one Lisa Simpson wore in “Bart to the Future.” The episode, which aired more than two decades ago, shows an adult Lisa as the newly elected U.S. president, who “inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

It turns out the actual outfit chosen by Vice President Harris was a “symbolic” one as reported by Vogue.

Purple represents unity between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red), with the necklace being a shout-out to sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

That didn’t stop social media observers from pointing out the constant comparisons between Harris and Lisa.

Here are some examples:

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

I guess Kamala is a Simpsons fan and is trolling the internet. Or so. :D https://t.co/Bnb8JFfz57 — Sebastian König (@s_koenig) January 21, 2021

Kamala Harris really is Lisa Simpson and I’m all for it 😁 pic.twitter.com/82yTgsu09o — the barefoot bandit (@Darth_Tsunami) January 20, 2021

The Simpsons has once again predicted the future with the outfit Lisa wears when she becomes the female President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/fEGq5RIqMY — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 21, 2021

…WAIT SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED A POLITICIAN WOULD WEAR A PURPLE SUIT?? 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/vKXGKSs1Ey — seamus gorman (@gormanseamus) January 21, 2021

My GOD. Down to Kamala’s pearls and purple suit!!!! Simpson’s do it again! https://t.co/jEz4WvNOzY — theatrekidauditioncoach (@theatrekidcoach) January 21, 2021

@KamalaHarris Please Kamala, clarify this for us. Did you already know this episode of the Simpsons? Was it a coincidence …? 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/2l6FoIEWyc — Raquel (@Reixel277) January 21, 2021

The Simpsons predicts everything, and at this point it's just scary. pic.twitter.com/fgo6TNjpfP — I'm So Tara (@Homegrowngirl2) January 21, 2021

The Simpsons is indeed a scary show what?? This show needs to be investigated cos it’s not normal. Their predictions always come to through tf!! Well, it can also be Kamala watched the show and decided to dress as such 😂 https://t.co/Y9beyvjn4A — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) January 21, 2021

no one going to talk about how VP kamala harris is dressed like lisa simpson in the episode where she took office like #Inauguration2021 #simpsonspredictions pic.twitter.com/FfXVfa7iey — pinetree (@pintree13) January 20, 2021

Maybe Kamala is a massive Simpsons fan and dressed like that on purpose…? https://t.co/uqzgncBsxt — Mrs Veg Ⓥ (@Mrs_Veg) January 21, 2021

Who knows what else ‘The Simpsons’ has predicted that might come in the future. Stay tuned!

