New Digital Navigator Program to help close Divide

Charlotte
| 01.25.21
Dismiss
Bruce Clark, Executive Director

Source: Bruce Clark, Executive Director / Bruce Clark

Providing digital inclusion and parity to people in Charlotte and surrounding communities is critically important to Bruce Clark.  As Executive Director of Digital Charlotte, an organization that deliver digital and media literacy resources to their communities, Clark is on the front lines in efforts to close the digital divide in North Carolina. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ Ron Holland talked with Bruce Clark about his organization’s valiant mission and how Charlotteans can navigate the tricky terrain of broadband internet access.

 

New Digital Navigator Program to help close Divide  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 5 days ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 6 days ago
01.19.21
Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close