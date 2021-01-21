CLOSE
Front Page News: Here’s What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH]

It’s a brand new day!  President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala are finally in office and after a beautiful inauguration, they are already doing the work.  Biden is working on undoing a lot of Donald Trump’s racist doings and mandating masks.  Harris also went hard at work by swearing-in 3 new senators.  In other news, the winning lottery ticket was won by one person in Maryland.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

 

America is officially under new leadership after the historic inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president. Each of them was joined by their respective families as well as a veritable who's who in American politics, including past presidents — except for Donald Trump, who left D.C. on Wednesday with his tail between his legs and as a sore loser who refused to accept the results of the election. Trump's absence from the inauguration did not distract from those who were actually in attendance, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, respectively. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was part of a large Congressional contingency at the Inauguration, was seen wearing a South Carolina State University baseball cap in what could have been a nod to the outsized involvement of HBCUs for the day. Not only was the drumline from Howard University — Kamala Harris' undergrad alma mater — escorting the newly installed vice president during the inauguration's virtual parade, but there were several other HBCU bands that performed the night before during Tuesday night's "We Are One" celebration aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora. Not to be outdone, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, widely hailed for his heroics during the attempted Capitol coup, was on Wednesday officially rewarded twofold for his remarkable valor. First, Goodman was selected to escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration. But secondly, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, a position that afforded him the right to escort Harris. As the country moves on from a failed presidential administration, scroll down to see a sampling of some noteworthy moments in photos from Inauguration Day 2021.

Front Page News: Here's What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH]

