News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]

Even though we may be from different places, somehow black culture is so strong. Special K rounds up a bunch of things you can for sure find in a black family’s house. We all have that one grandma who doesn’t let you sit in the “good living room” or that plastic bag filled with other plastic bags, or that one stack of paper that needs to be thrown away.

Listen to Special K drag you and all the other black families we know.

