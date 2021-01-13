CLOSE
Charlotte Museums Announce Temporary Closings

Many Charlotte museums are closing for a time.

Levine Museum of the New South is closing until February the 4th. Officials say the closing is in response to the directive from Mecklenburg County’s health director Gibbie Harris, that people should stay home as much as possible and avoid contact with people they don’t live with.

A message on the museum’s website:

“The health and welfare of our visitors, guests, and staff are always our top priority. Along with our colleagues in cultural Charlotte, we are closely monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus and evaluating our response moment by moment. “

The Mint Museum is also closing both of it’s locations to the public through February 2nd.

Museum officials urging people to visit some special exhibits online.

The “Mint Museum from Home” site, which is full of virtual offerings, such as curator-led gallery tours, create-at-home activities, community conversations and artist Q&As. It can be accessed at mintmuseum.org

 

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has also announced that museum will remain closed effective January 14-February 3

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture made a similar announcement, theirs is until further notice:

