You can now add Kevin Hart to the growing list of Black comedians to be getting that big ol’ Netflix bag (sorry Mo’Nique).

According to Deadline, the pint sized superstar and his Hartbeat Productions entertainment company has just locked down a longterm deal with the chilled out streaming service that includes a four-picture commitment in which Hart will not only star in but produce himself. The deal comes on the heels of Hart having Netflix’s number 1 comedy special of 2020 in Zero F*cks Given which had more than 21 million subscribers watch within the first 4 weeks of it’s release.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Should be interesting to see what Kevin Hart has up his funny sleeve in the coming years. Interestingly enough his first project will be showcasing his dramatic side as he’s slated to star and executive-produce Netflix’s scripted series True Story. While details about the series scarce, we do know it will be a more serious story than what we’re used to seeing Hart take part in.

Props to Kevin Hart for continuing to make moves in 2021.

Kevin Hart Signs Multi-Project Deal With Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: