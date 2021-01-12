Queen Latifah Starring in New Show on CBS ‘The Equalizer’ [VIDEO]

Back in the 80’s CBS ran a show for four years titled ‘The Equalizer’ then it became a hit movie with Denzel Washington playing the leading character, now it appears that the show is being resurrected for television and The Queen herself, Queen Latifah, is going to be the star. Queen Latifah walking in the footsteps of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, will be serving as one of the executive producers of the project via her Flavor Unit production company with CBS Television Studios

Dana Owens, the 50 year old multifaceted Hip Hop star, Queen Latifah, will star as Robyn McCall aka the person you call when you can’t call 911, a divorced single mother with a mysterious past out for vengeance on the behalf of others while taking on her own enemies.

The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah twill premiere on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Take a look at the official trailer below.

