Cleveland Schools Employee Resigns After Being Seen On Social Media At The Siege

As many of us watched in disbelief Wednesday as Trump supporters seized the U.S. Capitol Building, one may have to wonder do these people have a job?
Furthermore, if they do, it surly cannot be one for a government agency especially since they may be seen on camera committing treason and actively engaging in a coup. But as grandma used to say, “Common sense is not common!”
Meet 49-year-old Christine M. Priola, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist, who was identified by social media users as a women in the unbelievable photo below holding a phone up to the man who had just seized the Senate Chamber.
Priola was identified by a Twitter user as a reply to the D.C. Police Department tweet asking for assistance in identifying rioters in a set of photos below.
Shortly after Priola was pointed out, she resigned from her job with Cleveland Metropolitan Schools.
A Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher resigned after law enforcement began investigating her possible involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol. This is her resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/kQkJVc9yDe
Roseann Canfora, a spokeswoman with CMSD released an emailed statement after Priola’s resignation:
“While CMSD deeply believes in the right of any individual to peacefully protest, as many did on the Capitol plaza on Wednesday afternoon, the District deeply condemns the actions of those involved in the riots inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the first amendment, is a foundation of our democracy. The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not.”
The Cleveland Teachers Union released a statement on Friday condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
The Cleveland Teachers Union strongly condemns the violent attack on our democratic institutions that occurred this week. Rioters who broke the law should be held fully accountable. Our national affiliate has called for the immediate removal of President Trump for instigating this assault on our country.
We are aware of reports of Cleveland teachers who engaged in rioting in the Capitol. We take these allegations very seriously and if true, they must be held accountable.
While we support the right to peaceful protest, what happened inside the Capitol on Wednesday was not a protest, it was an insurrection. It is the exact opposite of what we teach our students. Anyone who participated must bear the very serious consequences of their actions.”
Priola has been employed by the district since 2001.
