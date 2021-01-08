Bad Weather Tonight, Enjoy Some Free Jazz From Home

With the expected wintry weather in Charlotte tonight, and the continuing concern with rising Covid-19 numbers, perhaps it’s best to stay in tonight.

We’ve got you covered!

On the First Friday of every month, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art holds it’s monthly Jazz program.

With last Friday being New Year’s Day, it’s happening tonight instead.

Even thought the museum is open for limited numbers of people to explore the exhibits, after hours program like this are still being held without in-person attendance.

You could be safe and warm at home and enjoy some great music at an even better price.

The Ziad Jazz Quartet will perform their annual post-holiday blues concert which will consist of songs that reflect the “many shades of blues” in jazz.

Tickets are free but do require RSVP. Registered guests will receive the viewing link one hour before the concert.

Get Tickets HERE

Or check out some older performances here.

Start the new year on the right note with the Ziad Jazz Quartet this Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m. Enjoy songs that reflect the “many shades of blues” in jazz performed by Ziad Rabie, Kobie Watkins, Andre Ferreri, Noel Freidline, and Ron Brendle. RSVP today! https://t.co/B7Nb6evAti pic.twitter.com/DAhvfQdKDL — @thebechtler (@thebechtler) January 5, 2021

Also On 105.3 RnB: