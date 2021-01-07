After yesterday’s chaos, the world is definitely in shambles and celebrities decided to react to it on social media. Cardi B., Barack Obama, and Tamar Braxton decided to share their opinions. In other news, while Dr. Dre was recovering from his brain aneurysm in ICU, burglars decided it was a good opportunity to try to rob his home. Luckily they were unsuccessful, but how foul is that?!

Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com