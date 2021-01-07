Jan. 8 is when the late Alex Trebek’s final episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ will air.

Following that occasion will be a series of guest hosts on the popular game show.

First up is well-known and winning contestant Ken Jennings. Then after him comes former ABC, CBS, NBC and Yahoo! news anchor Katie Couric, who is reportedly set to take over for a week.

From Uproxx:

Trebek was a broadcaster before he became a game show host, as was Couric. It’s a solid-if-unspectacular choice (I’m still holding out hopes for Weird Al), as after years spent on the Today show, Couric is a pro at awkward human-interest interviews.

As for Jennings, he is not looking to extending his stay beyond his turn as host.

No date is set as of yet for Couric’s turn on ‘Jeopardy!’

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of JIM WATSON and Getty Images

Katie Couric Picked as Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host was originally published on wzakcleveland.com