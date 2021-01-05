CLOSE
News
HomeNews

What’s At Stake And What We Know So Far In The Closely Watched Georgia Senate Runoffs

With all eyes on Georgia as the weight of the Senate hangs in the balance, Black voters and Black organizers remain the central focus of the runoff elections.

Two months after the Nov. 3 election, Georgia voters will set the stage for the path forward as the runoff races conclude between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and their Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.

On the ballot, voters have the opportunity to change the tide through legislation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, job opportunities, healthcare and social justice.

Poll sites across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. can stay in line to vote. Absentee ballots will also need to be dropped off by 7 p.m. to be counted.

With all eyes on Georgia as the weight of the Senate hangs in the balance, Black voters and Black organizers remain the central focus of the story. Historically disenfranchised and undermined with violence, threats, and even death, Black Georgians have turned out the vote again in record numbers across the state.

While Black people make up 13 percent of the population in the country, they make up 33 percent in the state of Georgia, according to the Census Bureau. According to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project, three million people have already voted in the runoff races, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all the registered voters in the state

With the ongoing pandemic, voters have also used mail-in ballots in record numbers, activating an important tool that gives access to voters who would not normally venture out to the polls due to sickness, job security or safety. During the presidential election, early voting helped Biden tip the scale, he was able to secure nearly 400,000 more absentee ballots in the state than Trump.

Black women organizers on the ground like Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter and Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight, have worked along the way in a solid trifecta to engage and activate millions of Georgians, Black voters particularly, between all of their efforts. Most importantly, their work has helped to register voters who may have sat out. They were able to engage voters through phone banking, voter drives, rides to the polls and door-to-door activations.

A new report from NBC News showed that 113,000 voters who didn’t participate in the Nov. 3 election voted in the Georgia runoff. Of that total, 30 percent were aged between 18-29 and 40 percent were Black.

But persistent attempts to muddle the vote continue to be enacted by Donald Trump, his administration and his supporters.

Black Voters Matter recently sued the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over voter suppression methods and The New Georgia Project filed lawsuits in four Georgia counties over failure to comply with the state’s early voting requirements.

Most recently, Trump called for Mike Pence to vote against certifying the election results in the Senate during a Monday rally in Georgia. His open defiance follows an hour-long recorded phone call with Raffenseperger, where Trump asked him to overturn the state election results.

In the end, a true commitment is needed not waged on the backs of Black voters, but on white and non-Black voters who realize that everyone’s liberation is uniquely tied together.

Here are a few resources/important accounts to follow to keep track of today’s events:

Kristen Clarke, Pres. & Exec Dir., Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Stacey Abrams, founder, Fair Fight

LaTosha Brown, founder, Black Voters Matter

Nse Ufot, New Georgia Project

When We All Vote

 

SEE ALSO:

Black Poll Workers, Voters Threatened With Violence And Misinformation As Georgia’s Runoff Races Draw To A Close

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last Ditch-Attempt’ To Disenfranchise Black Georgia Voters

Joelle Gamble

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

23 photos Launch gallery

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 21 -- Joelle Gamble has been named the Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy. As a newly minted member of the National Economic Council, Gamble brings with her a multitude of experience, currently serving on the Biden-Harris Transition's domestic economic policy team. "I'm honored to join the National Economic Council and work with such a brilliant team," she tweeted on Monday. "There's a hard road ahead to deliver for all Americans and address the harm done to our communities. But, I believe we CAN build a more equitable and just future." https://twitter.com/joelle_gamble/status/1341067857078181889?s=20 On Dec. 17 the Biden administration formally announced the nomination of Michael Regan as the next Environmental Protection Agency administrator, according to The Washington Post. Regan brings with him a wealth of knowledge around climate change and fuel efficiency. Regan, 44, currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. If confirmed, he will be the first Black man to run the EPA after Lisa Jackson, who served as EPA administrator from 2009-2013. https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1339628052154888194?s=20 Susan Rice will lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to a report by POLITICO. Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser was initially vetted by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of vice president and also made the short-list for Secretary of State. Rice brings with her decades of experience in foreign policy as a former Ambassador to the U.N. Rice will work alongside political leaders to ensure the Biden-Harris administration's domestic policy decisions and programs are implemented according to the president's agenda. The position does not require a Senate confirmation. https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1337057159742418960?s=20 Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

What’s At Stake And What We Know So Far In The Closely Watched Georgia Senate Runoffs  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Honoring The Fallen And Forgotten On Transgender Day…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Here Comes The BOOM! New “Behind The Battle”…
 2 months ago
11.19.20
Victor Glover Makes History As First Black Astronaut…
 2 months ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close