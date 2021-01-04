CLOSE
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last Ditch-Attempt’ To Disenfranchise Black Georgia Voters

"The President’s focus on Georgia, and Fulton County, more specifically, again is consistent with his rhetoric since November 2 targeting the ballots cast by Black voters," LDF President Sherrilyn Ifill said in a statement.

Trump began 2021 with politics as usual as concerns mount over a leaked tape where he pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the presidential election and threatened him with a possible “criminal offense” during an hour-long phone call on Saturday.

In response, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) has expressed a similar sentiment regarding Trump’s insidious effort to disenfranchise Black voters in the state of Georgia, many of whom galvanized their efforts to help Joe Biden win and flip the state blue for the first Democratic voting majority since the 1992 presidential election.

“President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election places our democracy squarely at a crossroads, said Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the LDF in a recent statement. “After failing to win the Electoral College, and having lost scores of legal challenges, the President is now resorting to direct pressure in his attempt to remain in office and upend the will of the people. As his own administration has made clear, this was the most secure election in American history with no evidence of widespread voter fraud.”

The LDF stands with Black Georgia voters and filed a suit in December regarding Trump’s mass attempts at disenfranchisement.

“The President’s focus on Georgia, and Fulton County, more specifically, again is consistent with his rhetoric since November 2 targeting the ballots cast by Black voters. His campaign’s post-election legal maneuverings have repeatedly targeted communities with large percentages of Black voters – Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia – and we are seeing much of the same rhetoric again in advance of this week’s critical U.S. Senate runoff election. This pattern of anti-democratic conduct is why LDF filed suit against the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee.

According to The New York Times, Trump has attempted to contact Raffensperger’s switchboard 19 times since Election Day.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during the conversation, according to a recording first obtained by The Washington Post. Trump lost the state of Georgia by over 12,000 votes, which was one of the battleground states needed to secure the White House.

Critics of Trump’s tactics are now urging the Fulton County District Attorney to investigate in what has been hailed as a clear violation of state and federal laws. However, the fight may be long and arduous. Raffensperger voiced he would be in support of the district attorney’s involvement.

“I understand that the Fulton County district attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go,” Raffensperger said during a Monday appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Saturday’s phone call marks the second time Raffensperger has publicly acknowledged pressure from Trump and his supporters to meddle in the election. In Nov. Raffensperger revealed that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham attempted to pressure him to toss out mail-in ballots in certain Georgia counties to help Trump win the election.

Georgia remains in the national spotlight as two runoff races determine the outcome of the Senate. Black voters continue to show out in large numbers through a series of voter suppression tactics to exercise their power on the closely watched election.

Joelle Gamble

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 21 -- Joelle Gamble has been named the Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy. As a newly minted member of the National Economic Council, Gamble brings with her a multitude of experience, currently serving on the Biden-Harris Transition's domestic economic policy team. "I'm honored to join the National Economic Council and work with such a brilliant team," she tweeted on Monday. "There's a hard road ahead to deliver for all Americans and address the harm done to our communities. But, I believe we CAN build a more equitable and just future." https://twitter.com/joelle_gamble/status/1341067857078181889?s=20 On Dec. 17 the Biden administration formally announced the nomination of Michael Regan as the next Environmental Protection Agency administrator, according to The Washington Post. Regan brings with him a wealth of knowledge around climate change and fuel efficiency. Regan, 44, currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. If confirmed, he will be the first Black man to run the EPA after Lisa Jackson, who served as EPA administrator from 2009-2013. https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1339628052154888194?s=20 Susan Rice will lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to a report by POLITICO. Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser was initially vetted by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of vice president and also made the short-list for Secretary of State. Rice brings with her decades of experience in foreign policy as a former Ambassador to the U.N. Rice will work alongside political leaders to ensure the Biden-Harris administration's domestic policy decisions and programs are implemented according to the president's agenda. The position does not require a Senate confirmation. https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1337057159742418960?s=20 Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

