Black and Green Project! Vote.

VOTE.

Black Families Pay Higher Electric Bills, Even When We Make The Same Amount Of Money As Others.

“Take Your Energy Back To The Polls”

Taking your energy back to the polls on January 5th could help to elect officials who have clean energy and energy efficiency as a top priority for Georgians.

Your vote has the power to influence policy regarding utility disconnections and the negative impacts of energy burdens that residents experience daily throughout the state.

The New Georgia Project Black + Green Agenda campaign “Take Your Energy Back To The Polls” is your call to action for all Georgia voters to take their power back to the polls to protect our democracy.

Election Day is Tuesday, January 5th

Be sure to check for voting locations via the My Voter Page through the Secretary of State website. https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Energy Democracy is a Social Justice Issue.

You can’t afford to sit this election out. Can we count on you to take your energy back to the polls?

Paid for by The New Georgia Project

