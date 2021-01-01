Skillz Throws 2020 In The Trash With The ‘2020 Rap Up’ [NEW MUSIC]

Leave it to Skillz to somehow make sense of 2020.

Usually, the Virginia rapper gives a couple of highlights of the year, gives props to the people we lost and then we’re out. Instead, 2020 was so long he decided to up the ante by dropping a near nine-minute track breaking the year down by seasons. Tiger King? Happened in April. Trump getting impeached and acquitted? Happened in February. We lost Kobe, Gianna, Chadwick, King Von, Pop Smoke and MO3 but it felt like death kept coming. We’re not even mentioning COVID-19 and the state of unrest over the summer with Black Lives Matter following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks among others.

What’s scary enough? The rap up lasts so long you don’t even realize it all goes back to Floyd, whose death in May set off a shockwave in modern American history. We’ll let the OG take it from here.

