“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Official Teaser Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

Team Power got an extra surprise when they tuned into the hit spin off to Starz ‘Power’, “Power Book II: Ghost,” Sunday, rapper 50 Cent and his right hand Courtney A. Kemp dropped the trailer of the next chapter of their book ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ taking us back to where it really all started for Kanan Stark’s life in Southside Jamaica, Queens, “You already know how my shit ended — this is how it started,”.

50 Cent is giving us a Marvel view of the ‘Power’ franchise, with his 3rd installment, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, that will be starring Mekai Curtis as young Kanan and veteran actor Omar Epps.

According to 50 Cent’s official Instagram:

👀I think your gonna really dig Raising Kanan. i’m coming with some heat 🔥From executive curtis 50cent jackson

As the season finale episode number 10 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ approaches, the back story to the dearly departed Kanan’s story will be revealed the summer of 2021.  Take a look below.

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Official Teaser Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

