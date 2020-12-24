Jermaine Crawford Talks Life After The Wire & His Latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We were first introduced to Jermaine Crawford as “Dukie” on the classic HBO series, The Wire, but now he’s all grown up. As a lover of the arts, Crawford is now more focused on his music and dropped his latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me.” On a journey of self-discovery, he shares a variety of lessons that he’s learned about not only life but love.

Jermaine discusses his life since The Wire, writing movie scripts, and what to expect from him in 2021.

Be sure to listen to his latest project here.

RELATED NEWS:

“The Wire” Cast Reunites At Baltimore Event

‘The Wire’ Honored With ‘Classic TV’ Award By American Black Film Festival

Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings 5 photos Launch gallery Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings 1. 1 of 5 1 of 5 2. 2 of 5 2 of 5 3. 3 of 5 3 of 5 4. 4 of 5 4 of 5 5. 5 of 5 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYRS0aXaBC8 We’re accustomed to Idris Elba making us hot but the tables have turned. Elba sat down with “First We Feast” for a plate of spicy wings and good conversation. It started off as if Elba wasn’t phased by the wing spice, even joking at one point, “I must say I expected some real competition with these hot wings.” But the sentiment didn’t last long because by the end of the interview Elba was feeling the heat. SEE ALSO: Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere [PHOTOS] In the interview, Elba talked about everything from London Hip-Hop to “The Wire”. Elba even revealed that the show’s casting director asked for him to hide his accent during the audition process. He revealed, “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.’” Watch the full video above to hear more from our favorite UK import and see which wing flavor took him out! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] See five more entertaining “First We Feast” interviews below. Continue reading Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jermaine Crawford Talks Life After The Wire & His Latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com