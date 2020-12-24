The world sings whenever Solange Knowles graces us with her creative energy. Because the singer has a low-key lifestyle and frequently takes social media breaks, her presence is often missed by fans. When she resurfaces, it’s to give us a quick slay and go back into hiding.

In an Instagram post Solange gave “around the way girl” vibes for her latest shoot with Document Journal. Her hair is styled in a side part with her hair tucked neatly behind her ear. She sealed the look by flipping the ends of her hair in a style reminiscent of the 90’s era.

The series of photos document Solange in during a transitional period in her life. The premise of particular feature is to show how those transitional moments in life can reflect art. She tells Document Journal, “When I look back at imagery of myself, even two years can seem like a lifetime and be transformative. I’m really interested in documenting the mundane and almost uneventful change. How our eyes change over time. What a moment in time can teach us about where we are heading and where we’ve been.”

Solange continues, “Image making is important. Style is important. They are both an integral part of expression. Making images for an editorial story helps amplify that, but I definitely don’t feel like that’s the ideal time to build trust with a photographer. Building trust with a photographer is urgent—this has been the foundation of my relationship with frequent collaborators Renell Medrano, Carlota Guerrero, and now Rafael Rios.”

Solange’s artistic expression has alway been unique and abstract. This photo series is right up her alley. Christmas came early for fans of the younger Knowles sister. Our monthly Solo sighting is in full effect, and she did not disappoint. From her 90’s styled hair, to her simplicity expression of transitional art, I feel like December’s visit dropped a lot of gems.

Solange Gives 90’s Vibes In Her Feature With Document Journal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

