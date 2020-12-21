5 Virtual Last Minute Christmas Gifts To Get Someone You Can’t See In Person

2020 has shaken up the entire world which changes the way we celebrate and gather. This year has been filled with limited travel, virtual events, and doing things from a distance and Christmas is looking to be the same way. Since the rise of COVID-19 cases, some places are putting quarantine orders back in place which can be a damper on your holiday experience.

Creating creative festive activities is really the only option to connect with your tribe while staying safe and healthy. Though doing things virtually can’t replace the love and hugs from your family and friends, with the help of technology you can still send your love with a virtual gift. Whether you’re socially distancing or need a little extra to add to your gift-giving, here are some unique virtual Christmas gift ideas that don’t require you to leave your home!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Pay for a subscription service for a friend.

So much content is consumed in subscription-based services in 2020 from HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, to Hulu. Paying for a new streaming service (or an existing one) for an entire year would be a great Christmas gift, because who would turn down new shows to binge-watch?!

A food delivery service gift card.

There’s always that one person in your life that is obsessed with the convenience of ordering food from an app. When you add up taxes, shipping, and tips, food delivery services can get super expensive. Surprising your favorite convenience lover or a millennial with a gift card to order some lunch on UberEats or DoorDash while working from home will be the perfect gift.

Boxes of HelloFresh.

Everybody is pretty tired of cooking every day during quarantine and ordering from a food delivery service will allow the person you love to explore new recipes. When ordering from food services like HelloFresh and Blue Apron, they offer various types of recipes and cuts out the grocery shopping trip.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions)

A virtual gym membership.

With quarantine orders in place, it looks like going to the gym is obsolete. It’s roughly almost a year since the start of the pandemic and it’s time to look for changes to make at home to prepare for that 2021 body. Buying an app subscription to a gym platform like Peleton could be a great gift for the person in your life who is looking for a lifestyle change or for that friend who was obsessed with the gym.

A Uber or Lyft gift card.

A gift that keeps on giving is paying for Uber. If the person in your life uses public transportation or sometimes loves having a driver, then a gift card for Uber or Lyft would be a great option. Though they might not get as much use out of the gift right now, it will come in handy when we can celebrate holidays outside again! (Uber gift cards can also be used on UberEats.)

SEE ALSO:

Rickey Smiley: What Kinds Of Christmas Gifts Are Inappropriate? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” Anthem Turns 50! [VIDEO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

5 Virtual Last Minute Christmas Gifts To Get Someone You Can’t See In Person was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com