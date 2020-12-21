SPORTS: Baker Mayfield Chasing Waterfalls? Browns QB Quoting TLC in Postgame Interview

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on fire when it comes to pop culture shout-outs during team interviews with the media. The latest one after the 20-6 win over the New York Giants was no exception.

When it comes to using lines from popular movies, music, television shows and even other athletes, Mayfield has become an expert during this season.

This time, he turned to the popular music group TLC to talk about current Giants (and former Browns) quarterback Colt McCoy.

From WKYC 3 News Cleveland:

“Colt’s a winner. He always has been. I grew up in Austin watching him play at Texas. He’s a winner,” Mayfield said. “He’s going to always have whatever team he’s playing for in the game and so we just have to stay in there and realize that as long as we don’t go chasing waterfalls, we’re going to be in the game.”

That song Mayfield referenced was “Waterfalls,” which went to number one back in 1995!

Then when he was talking about fellow teammate Jarvis Landry, he used another TLC song to quote:

“We don’t want no scrubs,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got some dogs outside. We’ve got some guys that we’re very proud of.”

If you haven’t guessed by now, that would be the number one 1999 hit “No Scrubs” from the group.

Check out more from Mayfield below:

That is a CrazySexyCool press conference Mayfield gave after he helped stopped McCoy, Freddie Kitchens and the rest of the Giants from getting that win on primetime television since it was a ‘Sunday Night Football’ game on NBC. Well-deserved too after that tough loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Browns on a hot streak and the season not over yet, who knows what more pop culture references our favorite QB might sneak in this season.

In the meantime, check out some TLC below:

At least Baker’s not a Creep, that’s for sure!

