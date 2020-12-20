A Second Stimulus Has Been Approved, Here’s How Much You’ll Receive

Congress has finally passed a second stimulus bill to try to help boost the American economy and help millions of people. After eight months of back and forth arguments on how this bill should be formed, the second round of funds are set to help give a boost to unemployment insurance, and more small business aid.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This plan will distribute $900 billion dollars in funds and will go before the House for approval on Monday, December 21st. So what does that mean for you? If you’re unemployed you can look to receive an additional $300 a week helping roughly 12million Americans.
RELATED STORY: 5 Tips for Spending Your Stimulus Check!
Something that is different from the first stimulus bill is that American’s will not be receiving a $1,200 check. This time, American’s making under $75,000 will be receiving a $600 check. Couples who make under $150,000 will receive a $1,200 check. Parents will receive an additional $600 payment per child. Incremental reductions are set in place to reduce payments for individuals who more than the set income much like the first round of payments.
$284 billion is set to be available for small-business aid, $25 billion is allocated for the rental assistance program, $13 billion is dedicated to food assistance programs, and federal student loans will remain differed until April 2021.
So how long until you can get help? If everything goes smoothly Americans will start to roll out around mid-January 2021.
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Ellen DeGeneres
1 of 62
NEW: Ellen DeGeneres says that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.” https://t.co/J1wuZGzkLD pic.twitter.com/AvaJ05qAY6— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020
2. PA Governor Tom Wolf
2 of 62
BREAKING: PA Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. According to today’s press release, Wolf says, “I have no symptoms and am feeling well.” He continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidelines.— SUTV News Team (@SUTVNews) December 9, 2020
3. Country Cookin's Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
3 of 62
4. Singer Jeremih
4 of 62
pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM— 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020
5. Khloe Kardashian5 of 62
6. Trey Songz
6 of 62
7. NFL Star Cam Newton
7 of 62
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
8. President Donald Trump
8 of 62
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
9. Melania Trump
9 of 62
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
10. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
10 of 62
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
11. Natalie Nunn
11 of 62
12. Tiffany HaddishSource:TV One 12 of 62
13. Usain BoltSource:Getty 13 of 62
14. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson
14 of 62
Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020
15. Russell Westbrook
15 of 62
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
16. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
16 of 62
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
17. DL Hughley
17 of 62
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
18. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
18 of 62
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
19. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
19 of 62
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
20. Rapper Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
20 of 62
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/1KqLgHuHHb— RNB Philly (@rnbphilly) April 23, 2020
21. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
21 of 62
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (4-8-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
22. Von Miller
22 of 62
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
23. Karl-Anthony Towns Mom, Jacqueline Cruz
April 13, 202023 of 62
24. Jackson Browne
24 of 62
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
25. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
25 of 62
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
26. John Prine
26 of 62
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
27. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
27 of 62
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
28. Prince Albert of Monaco
28 of 62
Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said https://t.co/Qu6jsQgaMP pic.twitter.com/A8xymhzYsv— Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2020
29. Singer Charlotte Lawrence
29 of 62
30. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)30 of 62
31. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
31 of 62
32. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
32 of 62
33. Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
33 of 62
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
34. P!NK and son Jameson
34 of 62
35. Rapper YNW Melly
35 of 62
36. Rudy Gobert
36 of 62
37. Tom Hanks
37 of 62
38. Rita Wilson
38 of 62
39. Donovan Mitchell
39 of 62
40. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
40 of 62
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
41. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
41 of 62
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
42. Olga Kurylenko
42 of 62
43. Idris Elba
43 of 62
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
44. Lucian Grainge
44 of 62
45. Kevin Durant
45 of 62
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
46. Sean Payton
46 of 62
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
47. Marcus Smart
47 of 62
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
48. Andy Cohen
48 of 62
49. Manu Dibango
49 of 62
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
50. Slim Thug
50 of 62
51. Chef Floyd Cardoz
51 of 62
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
52. Designer Jenny Polanco52 of 62
53. Prince Charles
53 of 62
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
54. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
54 of 62
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
55. Doris Burke
55 of 62
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
56. Chris Cuomo
56 of 62
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
57. Ellis Marsalis Jr
57 of 62
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
58. Brooke Baldwin
58 of 62
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
59. Harvey Weinstein
59 of 62
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
60. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
60 of 62
61. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
61 of 62
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
62. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
62 of 62
The Latest:
- Now That The Stimulus Package Is Agreed On, When Will Checks Arrive? Who Gets Them? How Much? Coronavirus Money Questions Answered
- A Second Stimulus Has Been Approved, Here’s How Much You’ll Receive
- Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More
- Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived Experiences’ After Being Nominated To House Judiciary Committee
- So What Does Mariah Carey Think of This Christmas “Ornament?”
- Pepsi Announces New Chocolate and Marshmallow-Flavored Cola
- 8 Plus-Size Brands That Will Take Your Inner Stylista To The Next Level
- ‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media
- Big Sean Serves As Mentor for Mcdonald’s Newly Launched Mentors Program
- Sexual Assault Charges Against Mystikal Dropped
A Second Stimulus Has Been Approved, Here’s How Much You’ll Receive was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com