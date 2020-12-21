Here’s A Sneak Peak At The Fashion From The Highly Anticipated ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel

When you think of classic movies that speak to the Black community, the film Coming to America comes to mind. The romantic comedy that debuted in 1988, detailed the love story of an African prince on a search to find his princess. Not interested in following the family tradition of arranged marriages, Prince Akeem took a journey to Queens, NY to find his future soulmate.

Fast forward to 2020, director Craig Brewer, producers Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, and executive producers Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman have come together to give us the sequel of a lifetime.

The star studded cast includes Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The film will debut globally on Amazon Prime Video March 5th, 2021. For now, they’ve teased us with a few first-look shots from the movie.

Teyana Taylor showed off her chiseled abs in an army fatigue ensemble as she stood hand in hand with Westley Snipes.

Leslie Jones looked breathtakingly beautiful in her traditional African garb.

Garcelle Beauvais reigned supreme in her red and gold ball gown.

James Earl Jones, better known as the King of Zumunda Jaffe Joffer, looked dapper in his jeweled crown.

Arsenio Hall rocked out in his traditional gear, while Tracey Morgan wore a simple black Nautica shirt and a red hat.

The 2021 version of the film explores Akeem’s journey to becoming King of Zamunda. After discovering he has unknowingly fathered a son that resides in Queens, he adheres to his father’s dying wish of finding the young man and crowning him the prince of Zamunda. Now, Akeem and Semmi must head back to America.

I can’t wait to see this film! Judging by the cast, I am positive this will be a hilarious movie. What do you think? Are you digging the first look of Coming 2 America?

