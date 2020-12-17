Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For New Series “Cardi Tries”

Cardi B teams up with Facebook’s Messenger app and Jesse Collins Entertainment for new series Cardi Tries ____ premiering every Thursday now until February 4th.

The rap superstar will be featured in a new episode each week where she tries her hand at many careers outside of her usual rapping and entertaining. Cardi is seen in the trailer for her new show attempting ballet dancing, stunt car driving, teaching and wig making. She will be joined by actors, athletes, and experts in the field, including esteemed choreographer and entertainer Debbie Allen, Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast & Furious series, and basketball star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The series launches as part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, which allows audiences to enjoy Facebook Watch videos together with friends and family in real-time. Cardi Tries ___ will be available to view over video calls through Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

The last time we watched a show like this was reality star Tiffany Pollard’s VH1 show “Tiffany Pollard Goes to Work,” which premiered briefly in 2009 with little success. The show similar to Cardi’s new show with Facebook followed the television personality on different jobs outside of her commonly known range of talents.

Cardi’s new show Cardi Tries ___ is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Cardi B is consistently securing the bag and she is listed as an executive producer along with Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon.

Cardi B is quite the entertainer, and we all witnessed this in her rise to fame from the reality television show Love and Hip Hop New York. Eventually she catapulted to superstar status as a rapper with Billboard top charting hits while maintaining her hilarious and fun social media presence posting occasional videos to the timeline.

Cardi continues to be an advocate for social change educating her followers on political matters that directly impact marginalized communities like the ones she personally represents. It would be exciting to see the young rap queen take a stab at politician for the day. Fans would eagerly tune in to watch that press briefing.

Cardi B continues her successful run with huge hits, massive checks and greater opportunities. She has proven to be resilient in her career while disproving the many people who did not believe in the success of her artistry. Now, she is joining another series that looks quite entertaining at first glance. Hopefully more to come in Cardi B content, but until then tune into Facebook to watch today as Cardi takes on her latest challenge outside the music industry. Are you here for Facebook Messenger’s Cardi B Tries ____? Share your comments below.

Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For New Series “Cardi Tries” was originally published on globalgrind.com

