CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Keyshia Cole Is Ready For Verzuz She Went Live Singing Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ [VIDEO]

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The Verzuz phenomenon has been giving us great entertainment through this entire pandemic thus far and Timbaland and Swizz Beatz aren’t letting up.  The next epic battle is scheduled to go down on Instagram Live this Saturday, December 12th at 8pm with two Queens that started of in the business as two little young princesses, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti.  And Keyshia Cole is, in the words of Tiffany Haddish, SHE READY !!

Verzuz battles usually work with two artist playing tracks from back in the their day giving us a little history on what was going on at that time and sometimes the hum a few bars.  Well Keyshia Cole has been warming up like she is about to put on a full fledge concert and loosing a Verzuz battle does not seem like an option.

Keyshia Cole went live to sing Ashanti’s classic R&B hit ‘Foolish’ with only a piano accompany and she set the Gram on fire.  The only thing we can’t figure out is whether she was paying tribute to Ashanti or trying to do a I can blow your track out the water thing.

This Verzuz might turn out to be like no other!! See y’all Saturday.

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Keyshia Cole Is Ready For Verzuz She Went Live Singing Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Honoring The Fallen And Forgotten On Transgender Day…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Here Comes The BOOM! New “Behind The Battle”…
 3 weeks ago
11.19.20
Victor Glover Makes History As First Black Astronaut…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close