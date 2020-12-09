CLOSE
Rev. Al Sharpton Discussed His Meeting With President-Elect Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Reverend Al Sharpton joined the show today to discuss the recent meeting with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.  Sharpton describes the meeting as very productive and says he wanted to ensure that Biden has the backs of the same black people who had his during the election. Along with appointing specific people into office, Sharpton shared what was discussed about police brutality and community policing.

Listen to everything that happened during the meeting and how he feels about the leadership moving forward.

 

Rev. Al Sharpton Discussed His Meeting With President-Elect Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

