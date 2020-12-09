21-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged In Connection With Mo3 Murder

Dallas police believe they’ve solved the November 11 murder of rapper Mo3.

21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White was arrested Wednesday (December 9) and charged with first-degree murder. HIs bond will be set by the magistrate according to WFAA.

Police say around noon on November 11, Mo3 (real name Melvin Noble) was driving on Interstate 35E near Claredon Drive when he was chased down, shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camero.

Images of the suspect were then circulated, showing a man with a ski mask on his face, a torn long-sleeve black shirt and grey pants. Witnesses identified White as the shooer and police drew up an arrest warrant on Tuesday (December 8). He was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

