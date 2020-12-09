CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Singer Ann Marie Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man In The Head In The ATL

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

It is being reported that Chicago’s own, singer Ann Marie, has been arrested in Atlanta for allegedly shooting a man in the head in a Buckhead Hotel.

According to the 25 year old singer Ann Marie whose real name in Joann Marie Slater, she and her friend a 24 year old male that she had grown up with was visiting Atlanta together.  A distraught Ann Marie told authorities that responded to the incident that it was an accident that the gun fell off the table going off shooting her friend in the head.  Ann Marie was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 24 year old whose name has not been divulged was last known to be alive and in critical condition.

Ann Marie is best known for her 2018 song “Secret,” which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.

Take a listen to the 911 call and see post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Singer Ann Marie Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man In The Head In The ATL  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Honoring The Fallen And Forgotten On Transgender Day…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Here Comes The BOOM! New “Behind The Battle”…
 3 weeks ago
11.19.20
Victor Glover Makes History As First Black Astronaut…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close