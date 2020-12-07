Time Magazine Officially Calls 2020 “Worst Year Ever!”

Let’s face it…2020 has been a rough year. No, scratch that…it has been an awful year for a lot of people!

So who better to declare it “The Worst Year Ever” than Time Magazine.

TIME's new cover: 2020 tested us beyond measure. Where we go after this awful year https://t.co/5raFYUSgeZ pic.twitter.com/im3NWiBqJC — TIME (@TIME) December 5, 2020

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The cover shows 2020 with a big red “X” over it. The lead article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.

This is now the fifth time that the magazine has used the big “X” on the cover.

Only four previous occasions had the symbol on such events as the death of Adolf Hitler and the killing of Osama bin Laden.

