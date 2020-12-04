Gary’s Tea: Miley Cyrus’ Sister Apologizes For Calling Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A** Heaux’ [WATCH]

It looks like things are getting worst for Future’s baby mama, Eliza Reign. She went to social media to blast not only the rapper but his mama as well. She says that the father’s grandma doesn’t want to see her grandchild. On top of that, the two are still fighting the child support battle because he wants to give her $1,000 a month.

In other news, Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus is apologizing after getting backlash for calling Candace Owens a “nappy a** heaux”. She defended Harry Styles who wore a dress on the cover of Vogue and Owens reacted by saying “bring back manly men.” Cyrus claims she didn’t know the history and context of the word nappy and is asking for forgiveness.

Do you think it’s ok for men to wear dresses?

