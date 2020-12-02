KeKe Palmer Reveals She’s Been Battling With PCOS For Years And Didn’t Know It

KeKe Palmer has always used transparency as a way to connect with her fans. Today, after living through the hype of her most recent Basic Magazine cover, the 27-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram for a candid moment regarding her newly discovered health issue. In a lengthy post, KeKe detailed her tumultuous journey with navigating Polycystic Ovarian syndrome.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.”

One of the signs or symptoms PCOS is severe acne.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the “right” things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t “look the part” they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you “look healthy” whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly,” she wrote.

KeKe went on to detail how this has impacted her family. “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money. It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn .”

KeKe ended the post reassuring her fans that she, and anyone else suffering from PCOS, will get through this. “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so fucking fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.

Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either ”

I’ve always admired KeKe’s ability to be open and candid about the things that she’s going through. This post alone will encourage women everywhere battling with polycystic ovary syndrome. Adult acne is not fun at all and it has the power to make women feel self-conscious about their looks. Kudos to KeKe for sharing her experience with us all.

