Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge

Former NBA player, 36 year old, Nate Robinson became a viral joke after he was knocked out in the second round by 23 year old YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match that opened for the legendary Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. Meme’s went up everywhere of Nate Robinson sprawled out on the Triller logo mat almost instantly. Nate Robinson was new to boxing where Jake Paul was little more seasoned but whatever the case professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather that in 50 fights in his career has racked up 27 knock outs is here for the s**t show Nate Robinson Challenge especially from the black community.
Floyd Mayweather took to his personal Instagram to say:
“I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” “It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you.”
As for Nate Robinson, he say’s he’s okay after the knock out and he thanked everyone for their well wishes and he also thanked Thriller for giving him the opportunity along with his coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates.
Do you think Floyd Mayweather is being a little too deep?
Take a look at his post below
Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter With “Nate Nate” Trending
1.
1 of 10
nate nate my niggas ill see yall soon pic.twitter.com/nXy3hNuJ4Z— Holly Jolly Majin ! (@YouKnowMajin) November 30, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Somebody said im tired as hell im finna go NATE NATE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Tweezy ⚡️ (@TweezyTreezii) November 30, 2020
3.
3 of 10
Time to go Nate Nate 😴 pic.twitter.com/nmvtVneq4l— 🏁🦅 (@LifeWitMikeB) November 30, 2020
4.
4 of 10
Nate Nate bed pic.twitter.com/oNbamPAKG6— phoenix (@Phoenix16749) November 30, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Pullin a Nate Nate 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/mlPWC84tpP— Carlos Víllanueva (@just__carlos) November 30, 2020
6.
6 of 10
Twas the Nate Nate before Christmas, when all through the house— Francisco Lopez (@FrancnBass21) November 30, 2020
Not a limb was moving, not even a mouse 😂 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LePdzBSwDH
7.
7 of 10
Nate Nate homies pic.twitter.com/lgKfNkUQXt— 𝑅𝑒𝒹𝐿𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑔 ⚡️ (@RedLightning_11) November 30, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Nate Nate the next day.... pic.twitter.com/0NqhmQ4Tv4— Patrick Griffin🌊🌊🌀🌊🌊 (@gpatrick271) November 30, 2020
9.
9 of 10
YOU WANNA GO NATE-NATE NIGGA?!?! 🤣🤣🤣— Niggalations Prophet 📖 📚 (@mdubkrazy) November 30, 2020
10.
10 of 10
Im sleepy at 7am 😂 Lemme go Nate Nate im tired 😴 pic.twitter.com/8O1r73Xx8f— 𝓛𝓲𝓫𝓻𝓪🌹 (@LibraLebron) November 30, 2020
