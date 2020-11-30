CLOSE
Sheetz Helping With Physical Distancing By Offering Free Coffee for Two Months

Sheetz is now doing their part by helping customers through the pandemic by giving away free self-serve coffee.

The program officially kicked off November 27.

The free coffee will be uploaded to each MySheetz Card holder’s account every Friday and is redeemable for one week after it is credited to the account.

This will last at all of its locations until January 22, 2021.

 

