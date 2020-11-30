Monica Awarded ‘The 2020 Lady of Soul’ At The 2020 Soul Train Awards

R&B singer Monica has been doing her Thang professionally since she was a teenager and although she went through a lot of growing pains practically growing up right in front of eyes while melting our hearts through the airwaves, Monica last night at the 2020 Soul Train Awards while accepting ‘The 2020 Lady of Soul’ awarded spoke of who her fans where ‘Everything To Me’.

The pandemic did not stop the 2020 Soul Train Awards from airing on BET last night hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold and the social distancing was oh so sexy.

According to Monica:

“The little girl, that was constantly told what she couldn’t do it, did it because you’ve been there and because you consistently supported me,”

Monica during her acceptance speech also spoke about still riding for friend Cory Miller AKA rapper C-Murder, and justice reform.

Monica staying true to her fans gave the people what they wanted as she flawlessly belted out her hits that made us musically want to cross an ocean to hear what’s next.

Take a listen to Monica accept ‘The 2020 Lady of Soul’ and her performance at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in the videos below:

