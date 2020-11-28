Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala Harris’ Seat In The Senate?

As Sen. Kamala Harris begins her transition into the role of vice president, the pressure is mounting for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill her open seat with a candidate who represents an intersectional and diverse background.
Newsom and his family are under a quarantine mandate due to his children being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, which means the California lawmaker will have ample amount of time to parse over the decision.
“We are working through the cattle call of considerations. I want to make sure it’s inclusive, I want to make sure that we are considerate of people’s points of views,” he told reporters earlier this month.
But on several fronts, there remains a push for Newsom to fill the vacancy with either another Black woman, a Latino person, or a candidate from the LGBTQ+ community. Latino advocacy groups feel there should be representation as the state has a large Latino population and would also advance the career of progressive politicians who would make history if appointed. And as we know, LGBTQ+ community members are underrepresented in local, state and federal politics.
Several advocacy groups feel that Newsom should continue the trajectory Harris left and elect a Black woman for the vacancy. Some of the most prominent voices include leaders of the Black Lives Matter Movement, and Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor and a mentor to both Harris and Newsom. A week after the election, BLM leaders issued a petition urging Newsom to appoint a Black woman.
“Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first Black woman vice president — which means her Senate seat will soon be open. Without Kamala Harris, there are no Black women in the Senate at all,” the petition reads.
“Appointing a Black woman to this seat is nonnegotiable — this must be done. Our government is about representation of the people, and as we saw in this election, Black people, and more specifically Black women, are constantly showing up for democracy.
“If there is not a single Black woman in the Senate, then the Senate is simply not a proper representation of the people,” the petition continues.
The petition lists Karen Bass, 67, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Bass represents the 37th Congressional District of California and is serving her sixth term in Congress. Bass is also allegedly being considered for the role of Health and Human Services Secretary in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Barbara Lee, 74, vice-chair and founding member of the LGBT Caucus, should also be considered, according to the petition. Lee represents California’s 13th Congressional District and has served in Congress since 1998.
Bass and Lee would push frontiers to advance policy in police reform, climate control and health, topics that under the current administration have been largely ignored.
Harris made history several times throughout her political career, first as the first Black person and first woman elected district attorney of San Francisco (2004–2011) and again when she was elected attorney general of California (2011–2016). In 2018, Harris made history again as the first Black person to represent California in the Senate, and the second Black woman to be elected as a Senator, then again in early November her historic win as the first person of Black and South Asian descent to be elected vice president.
SEE ALSO:
The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health And Human Services
The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'
The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'
1. Stacey AbramsSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Rep. Karen Bass, HUD, HHSSource:WENN 2 of 18
3. Raphael Bostic, Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, HUDSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown, HUDSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Rep. Val Demings, Homeland SecuritySource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Roger W. Ferguson Jr., Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Agriculture DepartmentSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Mellody Hobson, Commerce and Treasury departmentsSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Jeh Johnson, Department of Defense, attorney general, Director of National IntelligenceSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Maurice Jones, HUD
11 of 18
Here at lunch with Deputy Sec. of @HUD Maurice Jones at he discusses #PromiseZones. #HUD #RVA pic.twitter.com/5oOPmMVy8P— Ken Ampy (@KenAmpy) December 2, 2013
12. Deval Patrick, attorney generalSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Susan Rice, Secretary of StateSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Symone Sanders, White House press secretary
14 of 18
All of the reporting I've seen has indicated @SymoneDSanders is the frontrunner for Press Secretary so I'm expecting her to be picked. But let me add to the chorus to say she is the CREDENTIALS pick in addition to being historic. #BlackWomenLead https://t.co/cvFGjq1xLB pic.twitter.com/4Qd5D14pVR— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 14, 2020
15. Bill Spriggs, Department of Labor
15 of 18
@AFLCIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs—an economics professor in the Howard University College of Art & Sciences—says apprenticeships can be a way to earn a living while training but the labor system in the U.S. isn't set up to help apprenticeships succeed. https://t.co/ITUGeJ4yfb pic.twitter.com/4l6Mc7ZyZE— Howard University Newsroom (@HowardUNews) September 20, 2018
16. Linda Thomas-GreenfieldSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Heather McTeer Toney, EPA
17 of 18
In one hour join Heather McTeer Toney of @MomsCleanAir as she discusses our responsibility to answer the calls to action on climate and COVID, especially in light of the EPA rollbacks. #EarthDay2020 Join here: https://t.co/P9OLMS8anY pic.twitter.com/z4z3kCElAb— The People's Justice Council (@AlabamaPJC) April 24, 2020
18. Tony West, attorney generalSource:Getty 18 of 18
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala Harris’ Seat In The Senate? was originally published on newsone.com